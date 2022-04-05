Attempted homicide investigated in Bullhead

BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide where three males were shot. Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest.

On Monday, April 4t at about 9:50 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the garage of a residence in the 3400 block of Sunriver Road.

Two males, ages 24 and 21, were shot in the chest and airlifted to a Las Vegas in critical condition. One male, age 19, was shot in the hip and was treated at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City. All three are in stable condition recovering from their injuries.

It was reported an unknown man wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked up to the open garage where the three men were getting haircuts and opened fire. The suspect fled the area in a white SUV.

If anyone has any information, contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 or call Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780. Callers may remain anonymous.