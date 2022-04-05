Briefs: Ex-Navajo VP hopeful seeks presidential post

WINDOW ROCK – A former Navajo Nation vice presidential candidate announced Monday that he is seeking the tribal president’s post.

The announcement from Buu Van Nygren, 35, comes a month before the deadline for candidates to file. He’s the first to publicly announce his candidacy.

The primary election is Aug. 2. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election.

More than a dozen people typically run for president of the Navajo Nation, which has the largest land mass of any Native American tribe in the U.S. and is second in population with about 400,000 tribal members.

Current Navajo President Jonathan Nez has not said whether he’ll seek reelection.

Nygren and his wife, Arizona state Rep. Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, rode on horseback into Window Rock where he told a small crowd about his plans to improve the Navajo Nation. Nygren’s first language is Navajo, and he’s from the Utah portion of the reservation. His father was Vietnamese.

Nygren recently resigned as the chief commercial officer at the Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority to run for tribal president. He was former Navajo President Joe Shirley’s running mate in the 2018 election. The two lost to Nez and current Vice President Myron Lizer, who now is seeking the Republican nomination for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.

Mining company to begin site preparation soon

TUCSON – A Hudbay Minerals Inc. subsidiary plans to begin clearing and grading this month on the southern Arizona site for a planned new mine with five open pits.

Rosemont Copper's planned work will take place on private land on the Santa Rita Mountains' western slope south of Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Hudbay Vice President Javier Del Rio notified Pima County regional flood control officials recently that the company plans to start seeking environmental permits later this year from state agencies for construction of the Rosemont Copper World project.

A company statement said it “will take great care to ensure that we minimize disturbances to the environment and comply with all federal, state and local requirements."

Hudbay said it had no specific construction date for the site east of the Green Valley retirement community.

A law firm representing three Arizona tribes responded to Hudbay's letter to the county by sending the company a notice that it intends to file suit, alleging that grading and clearing would violate the federal Clean Water Act’s prohibition of “any unpermitted discharges” into federally regulated washes.

Hudbay said it has all required approvals for its initial site work and denied its planned activities would damage federally regulated washes.