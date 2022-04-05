Conservative Republican Club of Kingman to host candidates for AG, governor

KINGMAN – Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host their monthly meeting on Monday, April 11 at the BPO Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. Doors opening at 10:45 a.m. with the meeting starting at noon.



According to a club press release, Abraham Hamadeh, candidate for AZ Attorney General, will speak at the meeting. Hamadeh has recently returned from the Middle East, where he was an Intelligence Officer. He is a former Maricopa County prosecutor.

The other speaker is Steve Gaynor, running for Arizona governor. In 2018, Gaynor was prematurely declared the winner by the Associated Press in the Secretary of State race. However, Katie Hobbs was later declared the winner. In addition to running his own business, Gaynor has also been working on redistricting.

No reservations are required for the event and is open to the public. It costs $3 to enter, and membership in the club is $12 single/$20 per couple. For further information, email us at crck@reagan.com or call 928-530-3637.