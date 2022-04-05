OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Easter Egg Hunt for dogs slated for Easter Sunday

For the Luv of Paws will hold an egg hunt for dogs at the Petco store in Kingman on Sunday, April 17. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

For the Luv of Paws will hold an egg hunt for dogs at the Petco store in Kingman on Sunday, April 17. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – The For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold an Easter Egg Hunt for dogs from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

The hunt will be held at the Kingman Petco store at 332 Stockton Hill Road.

Join the event for an “egg-citing” egg hunt for your pooch. Your best friend gets to hunt for 25 eggs filled with yummy treats. And if your pooch finds the special egg it will win prizes.

The cost to enter is $5 per dog. For information about the hunt or to adopt a loving furry friend, contact Cherie DaLynn at 928-897-7304.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State