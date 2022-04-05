Easter Egg Hunt for dogs slated for Easter Sunday

KINGMAN – The For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue and Sanctuary will hold an Easter Egg Hunt for dogs from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.

The hunt will be held at the Kingman Petco store at 332 Stockton Hill Road.

Join the event for an “egg-citing” egg hunt for your pooch. Your best friend gets to hunt for 25 eggs filled with yummy treats. And if your pooch finds the special egg it will win prizes.

The cost to enter is $5 per dog. For information about the hunt or to adopt a loving furry friend, contact Cherie DaLynn at 928-897-7304.