FWS says Colorado River fish isn’t endangered

A native fish in the Colorado River is not at risk of extinction and doesn't require extra protections through the Endangered Species Act, according to a new finding by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Federal biologists said the roundtail chub, which lives in Lower Colorado River, is threatened by alterations to natural stream flows but the threats don't pose an extinction risk to the species. The roundtail chub is a member of the carp and minnow family. Adults can vary in size from 4 to 20 inches in length, and their lifespan can exceed 10 years. They are omnivorous, feeding on plant material, invertebrates, fish, frogs and lizards.

The Wildlife Service also determined that the Gila chub, protected as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, should be considered for delisting based on a 2017 finding that the roundtail, headwater and Gila chubs are a single species.

Recognized as a potentially sensitive species, many federal, state and county agencies and tribal nations have initiated best management practices and conservation commitments for the species and its habitat. These conservation efforts have stabilized roundtail chub populations. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists estimate that roundtail chub populations are distributed across 34% of its historical range in the Lower Colorado River basin, and most of the existing populations are considered stable or increasing according to monitoring data, despite the co-occurrence of non-native species across much of the range.