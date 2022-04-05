OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

FWS says Colorado River fish isn’t endangered

The roundtail chub, a native fish in the Colorado River, is not at risk of extinction and doesn’t require extra protections through the Endangered Species Act, according to a new finding by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (Photo by Marine discovery, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3KsR8y9)

The roundtail chub, a native fish in the Colorado River, is not at risk of extinction and doesn’t require extra protections through the Endangered Species Act, according to a new finding by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. (Photo by Marine discovery, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3KsR8y9)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 4:49 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 5, 2022 5:51 PM

A native fish in the Colorado River is not at risk of extinction and doesn't require extra protections through the Endangered Species Act, according to a new finding by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Federal biologists said the roundtail chub, which lives in Lower Colorado River, is threatened by alterations to natural stream flows but the threats don't pose an extinction risk to the species. The roundtail chub is a member of the carp and minnow family. Adults can vary in size from 4 to 20 inches in length, and their lifespan can exceed 10 years. They are omnivorous, feeding on plant material, invertebrates, fish, frogs and lizards.

The Wildlife Service also determined that the Gila chub, protected as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, should be considered for delisting based on a 2017 finding that the roundtail, headwater and Gila chubs are a single species.

Recognized as a potentially sensitive species, many federal, state and county agencies and tribal nations have initiated best management practices and conservation commitments for the species and its habitat. These conservation efforts have stabilized roundtail chub populations. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists estimate that roundtail chub populations are distributed across 34% of its historical range in the Lower Colorado River basin, and most of the existing populations are considered stable or increasing according to monitoring data, despite the co-occurrence of non-native species across much of the range.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State