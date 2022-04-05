Havasu: Officers involved in shooting named

LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department has identified four law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Bullhead City resident.

The incident has remained under investigation since March 23, when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and Bullhead City Police officers were called to a Fort Mohave residence. There, police say 21-year-old Bullhead City resident Ayden Kyle was armed, and threatening suicide.

Law enforcement officers contacted Kyle, according to initial reports, and Kyle reportedly fled on foot to a desert wash area nearby.

According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, which has been tasked with investigating the incident, a single gunshot was heard from Kyle’s alleged location. Kyle then emerged from the desert wash and approached officers, according to police. Kyle reportedly failed to comply with officers’ orders, and pointed his weapon in the officers’ direction.

Officers fired their weapons, and fatally injured Kyle at the scene. Police say Bullhead City Police officers Troy Teske and Mark Baroldy, along with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies John Goodwin and April Long, were among those involved in the fatal shooting.

Baroldy is identified as a police officer with 30 years experience, and Teske has been an officer of the Bullhead City Police Department for more than 16 years.

Goodwin has served with the sheriff’s office for 16 years, while Long has served for less than two years.

As of Monday, the investigation in the case is ongoing. According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, additional information in the incident will be released as it becomes available.