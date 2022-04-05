OFFERS
Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Freed graduates from FBI National Academy

FBI Director Christopher Wray presents Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Joel Freed with a certificate of completion in addition to a special recognition of service as section representative at his graduation from the FBI National Academy. (KPD courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 5:11 p.m.

photo

Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Joel Freed (KPD courtesy photo)

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department Deputy Chief Joel Freed graduated from the 281st session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Thursday, March 17.

According to a press release from KPD, the National Academy is an executive level development course designed to improve delivery and operations of local law enforcement agencies by raising standards, knowledge and cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

Freed completed over 255 hours of executive level course work in police leadership. Freed was also elected by the classmates in his section of the academy class to be their representative.

FBI Director Christopher Wray presented Deputy Chief Freed with a certificate of completion in addition to special recognition of service as section representative.

