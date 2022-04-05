Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes nurse practitioner to Mountain Shadow Family Medicine

KINGMAN – Lou-Ellen Enman, FNP-C, has joined the primary care group at Mountain Shadow Family Medicine, Kingman Regional Medical Center wrote in a news release.

As a certified nurse practitioner specializing in internal medicine, Enman provides routine health maintenance and preventive care for adults.

According to the release, Enman has a wide-ranging background in patient care. She worked for 10 years in emergency medical services/pre-hospital care before becoming a registered nurse in 2014.

Enman later earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Grand Canyon University. She has experience in various clinical areas, including medical-surgical care, telemetry and intensive care.

Wanting to focus on more comprehensive and preventive care, Enman continued her training to become a nurse practitioner, graduating from Rivier University with her Master of Medical Science degree in Nursing in 2019.

Enman takes an inclusive approach, making sure patients are involved and informed. “I believe in being open and communicating with patients to make them partners in their own health management,” she said.