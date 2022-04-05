Mohave Community College gets veterans supportive campus designation

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College campuses have recently been named Arizona Veteran Supportive Campuses by the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services.

According to an MCC news release, after completing the proper training, the institution now has more extended services for veteran students.

“Our staff made this happen,” said Hakon Swenhaugen, veteran student support specialist. “Without the dedication of our campus faculty, we wouldn’t have been able to acquire this title and it shows that there’s still light in this world for positive change when so many other negative things are happening around the world.”



Faculty have gone through veteran-specific training to better relate to and serve MCC’s veteran student population. Training included military sensitivity and awareness, and learning about specific resources to help them improve in their career and life paths.

“As an institution we must follow Arizona’s Guidelines for CARE: Connect to the culture, Ask the right questions at the right time, Respond effectively and Engage in the military/veteran resource network, the news release noted.



MCC has student veteran centers on campus libraries in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. The centers provide an area for students to utilize internet services and books, and study. Students also have the opportunity to join the Veterans Club in Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

“Earning this title means we are listed on the state registry as a Veterans Supportive Campus which can open the possibilities to be known by more potential students from across the country,” Swenhaugen said. “This also tells students that our employees are trained and are dedicated to understanding challenges and how to best serve those who served our country.”

To learn more about MCC’s Military and Veteran Services, visit //Mohave.edu/Veteran. For questions, Swenhaugen can be reached at HSwenhaugen@mohave.edu or 928-757-0818.