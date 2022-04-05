Mohave County COVID-19 reports cut back to twice a month

KINGMAN – Future COVID-19 reports issued by the Mohave County Department of Public Health will feature trends instead of statistics, and will be issued only twice a month, according to county news release.

The county’s reporting methodology has changed dramatically, going from daily reports in the early days of the pandemic, to three days a week, then twice a week, and now twice a month.

Denise Burley, director of the county’s health department, announced the changes, which were relayed to the board of supervisors during the county manager’s report at their Monday, April 4 meeting.

Burley stated: “The termination of the Arizona Emergency Declaration in Arizona impacted several executive orders mandating reporting of COVID-19-related data at the state and local levels.” As a result, data related to hospitals, vaccines for adults, and COVID cases related to school will no longer be available for reporting.

The news release said that the elimination of mandated reporting will keep data items from being reported at the facility level, and “as a result there is no data to pull.”

Burley said in the release that “Public Health has been working on a new trend reporting tool to ensure the public is informed of conditions in our county, and the new format will be rolled out twice a month beginning April 13.

Public Health will provide reports on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month until the end of the county fiscal year on June 30. These reports will provide “trend” information on confirmed cases and deaths reported.

As of Wednesday, March 30, the last day for which statistics were available, county health officials had logged 51,519 coronavirus cases and 1,228 deaths since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020. On the same date, the state was reporting 57,289 cases and 1,424 deaths in the county. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.