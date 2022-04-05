Wikieup girl to take pilgrimage

WIKIEUP – Pence Anna St. Clair will be attending the Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s Pilgrimage for Youth Program. St. Clair, 16, of Wikieup, is very busy with community service and a part-time job, while maintaining a 3.75 GPA in school.

She is active in her church's Young Woman's program, plays the bass guitar, is an avid walker and animal lover, and loves to shop.

In the future St. Clair plans to attend Arizona State University working towards a career in concert promotion.

St. Clair is sponsored by the Kingman Rebekah Lodge #12 and Kingman Odd Fellow Lodge #8. Since 1949 the Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s have offered this opportunity to youths from the United State, Canada and many other countries. Each student, or delegate, will participate in comprehensive discussions with other young adults from around the world.

In addition, each student will experience one of the greatest cities in the world – New York City – where they will attend a Broadway play; visit St. Patrick's Cathedral, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the 911 Museum and Memorial, and much more.

They’ll also visit historic sites in Washington D.C. with possible sites in Philadelphia, Boston and Ottawa, Canada.

Tours are usually conducted in July – and are 7-12 days in duration.

For more information on the Pilgrimage for Youth visit www.ioofpilgrimageforyouth.com. For more information regarding Rebekah Lodge #12 or Odd Fellow Lodge #8 contact Linda Thompson at 928-753-1755.