OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Wikieup girl to take pilgrimage

Pence Anna St. Clair (Courtesy photo)

Pence Anna St. Clair (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 4:44 p.m.

WIKIEUP – Pence Anna St. Clair will be attending the Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s Pilgrimage for Youth Program. St. Clair, 16, of Wikieup, is very busy with community service and a part-time job, while maintaining a 3.75 GPA in school.

She is active in her church's Young Woman's program, plays the bass guitar, is an avid walker and animal lover, and loves to shop.

In the future St. Clair plans to attend Arizona State University working towards a career in concert promotion.

St. Clair is sponsored by the Kingman Rebekah Lodge #12 and Kingman Odd Fellow Lodge #8. Since 1949 the Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s have offered this opportunity to youths from the United State, Canada and many other countries. Each student, or delegate, will participate in comprehensive discussions with other young adults from around the world.

In addition, each student will experience one of the greatest cities in the world – New York City – where they will attend a Broadway play; visit St. Patrick's Cathedral, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and the 911 Museum and Memorial, and much more.

They’ll also visit historic sites in Washington D.C. with possible sites in Philadelphia, Boston and Ottawa, Canada.

Tours are usually conducted in July – and are 7-12 days in duration.

For more information on the Pilgrimage for Youth visit www.ioofpilgrimageforyouth.com. For more information regarding Rebekah Lodge #12 or Odd Fellow Lodge #8 contact Linda Thompson at 928-753-1755.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State