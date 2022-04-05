OFFERS
Woodystock Blues Festival slated for April 9-10 in Bullhead

Saxophonists Jimmy Carpenter will headline the Woodystock Blue Festival, to be held at Davis Camp Park in Bullhead City on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10. (Woodystock Blue Festival courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 5, 2022 4:47 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 5, 2022 5:52 PM

BULLHEAD CITY – After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, the Woodystock Blues Festival returns to Bullhead City this year, with performances by top blues acts.

The event is slated for Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10 at Davis Camp Park on the Colorado River, according to a news release.

It’s billed in a news release as an “all ages event.” Doors open at 10 a.m. each day, and music will be played until 9:30 p.m. each day.

Tickets cost $60, and are good for both days. Children age 16 and under are free with a paid adult.

The festival headliner is Multi-Blues and Grammy Award winner, and saxophone, Jimmy Carpenter, perfoming with his band. Carpenter will play both Saturday and Sunday.

Besides being an award-winning musician, Carpenter is involved with the Big Blues Bender, and is president of the Las Vegas Blues Society. His most recent album is “Soul Doctor” on Gulf Coast Records.

Other performers will include Tommy Marsh and his well-traveled Crooked Eye Tommy; Gordon & Blues Venom; the Sandy Haley Band; The Good Hurt; Delta Shade: The Blue Henrys;; The Reverend and The Doctor; plus many more.

Food, drink and crafts vendors will be in attendance. For tickets or more information, call 760-963-4994 or visit woodystock.info.

