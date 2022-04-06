Kingman Academy drubs St. John Paul II 17-8 in high school baseball action

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School baseball team scored early and often, and went on to beat visiting St. John Paul II Catholic High School 17-8 in a baseball game played Tuesday, April 5 in Kingman.

Kingman Academy banged out 16 hits, including three each by senior Trenton Foster and sophomore Ryan Gordon. Foster had a triple, double and single, scored three runs and drove in two. Gordon, who had two doubles and a single, scored three runs and had two RBIs.

Junior Matt Osterman drove in three runs with two hits for winners, while senior Kaden Hatchell and juniors Gauge Short and Corbyn Roddy logged two hits apiece.

Kingman Academy also went wild on the base paths, swiping 14 bases in 14 attempts. Hatchell had three steals to lead the team.

Six Academy hurlers shared the pitching chores, with Gauge Short recording the win.

The Tigers improved to 4-5 overall. St. John Paul fell to 3-8.

Softball

Kingman Academy 24, St. John Paul II 6

KINGMAN -- The Kingman Academy softball team won its third consecutive game, battering St. John Paul II Catholic High School 24-6 in Kingman on Tuesday, April 5.

No statistics were available. Kingman Academy improved to 7-3 and is ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A. St. John Paul, which slipped to 4-9, is ranked 21st.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Yuma 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team continued its regular-season dominance on Tuesday, April 5, beating the visiting Yuma Criminals 9-0. It was the fifth consecutive 9-0 sweep by the Volunteers, who improved to 8-2 for the season and are ranked 16th in the state in Division II.

Senior Kohen Juelfs, last season’s Division II state doubles champion, won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to start the win parade.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams included No. 2 senior Montaro Rodriquez (6-0, 6-1), No.3 junior Reid Schickner (6-1, 6-0), No. 4 junior Elijah Larson (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-1, 6-0) and No. 6 sophomore Brigham Damron (7-5, 6-0).

In doubles play, Lee Williams winners were No. 1 Juelfs and Rodriguez (8-1); No. 2 Schickner and Larson (8-1); and No. 3 McNiven and Damron (8-2).