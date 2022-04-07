Mohave Valley Fire District to host egg hunt

MOHAVE VALLEY – The Mohave Valley Fire District (MVFD) will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for children 12 years old and younger at the Willow Springs Golf Course located on Highway 95 at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

According to fire district officials, the Easter Bunny has promised to make an appearance during the event.

Directly after the conclusion of the Easter Egg Hunt, the MVFD personnel will be handing out raffle prizes to the children.

For further information about the Easter Egg Hunt and to donate prizes for this most worthy event for children, call the MVFD at 928-768-9113.