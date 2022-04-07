Preps: Kingman’s Lopez one-hits KAOL

KINGMAN – Freshman Albert Lopez pitched a one-hitter and helped his own cause with a home run and a double to lead Kingman to an 11-1 win over visiting Kingman Academy in high school baseball action on Wednesday, April 6.

Lopez worked five innings, striking out nine Tigers. Sophomore Casen Short of Kingman Academy broke up the no-hit bid with a single.

At the plate, Lopez was 2-for-3 with a homer and double good for two RBIs. He also scored a run.

Kingman senior Lino Barela went 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk. He stole five bases, scored three runs and drove in two more.

Kingman improved to 5-7 in regular season play with the win. Kingman Academy slipped to 4-6 on the year.

Softball

Kingman Academy 11, Kingman 9

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy, aided by eight Kingman High School fielding errors, beat host Kingman 11-9 in a girls softball game on Wednesday, April 6.

The Lady Tigers built a 10-6 lead through five innings and held on for the win, sweeping the season series against their rivals.

Kingman got three hits from sophomore Faith BeKolay and two apiece from freshman Reagan Rogers, sophomore Moddie Abrego and senior Ashley Hartman, who had three RBIs.

Kingman Academy improved to 8-3 on the season. The Lady Tigers are ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A.

Kingman slipped to 6-4, and is ranked No. 15 in Class 3A.