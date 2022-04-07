OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, April 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Preps: Kingman’s Lopez one-hits KAOL

Originally Published: April 7, 2022 2:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Freshman Albert Lopez pitched a one-hitter and helped his own cause with a home run and a double to lead Kingman to an 11-1 win over visiting Kingman Academy in high school baseball action on Wednesday, April 6.

Lopez worked five innings, striking out nine Tigers. Sophomore Casen Short of Kingman Academy broke up the no-hit bid with a single.

At the plate, Lopez was 2-for-3 with a homer and double good for two RBIs. He also scored a run.

Kingman senior Lino Barela went 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk. He stole five bases, scored three runs and drove in two more.

Kingman improved to 5-7 in regular season play with the win. Kingman Academy slipped to 4-6 on the year.

Softball

Kingman Academy 11, Kingman 9

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy, aided by eight Kingman High School fielding errors, beat host Kingman 11-9 in a girls softball game on Wednesday, April 6.

The Lady Tigers built a 10-6 lead through five innings and held on for the win, sweeping the season series against their rivals.

Kingman got three hits from sophomore Faith BeKolay and two apiece from freshman Reagan Rogers, sophomore Moddie Abrego and senior Ashley Hartman, who had three RBIs.

Kingman Academy improved to 8-3 on the season. The Lady Tigers are ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A.

Kingman slipped to 6-4, and is ranked No. 15 in Class 3A.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State