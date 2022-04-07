OFFERS
Thu, April 07
Rotary Speaker | Gordon Sanchez

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s April 1 meeting was Gordon Sanchez, treasurer of The Kingsman. (Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 7, 2022 3:30 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 7, 2022 5:27 PM

Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s April 1 meeting was Gordon Sanchez, treasurer of The Kingsman. The above photo shows Sanchez with the life-size figure of the late Stu Anderson, who was a loyal member of The Kingsmen and Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. Sanchez addressed the club on the upcoming PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Rodeo to be held June 11-12 and the GCPRA (Grand Canyon Professional Rodeo Association) Rodeo to be held Sept. 23-24. Both events are scheduled for the Mohave County Fairgrounds. For details log on to kingsmenrodeo.org.

