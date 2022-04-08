OFFERS
Fri, April 08
Police: Suspected driver of migrants hits cyclist, crashes

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 8, 2022 10:30 a.m.

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Sierra Vista police say a Tucson man suspected of transporting migrants who'd entered the country illegally was arrested after speeding through a school zone, hitting a bicyclist and crashing his vehicle in a residential area.

Ezekiel Frias, 28 was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple other charges, a police statement said.

Police said a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter observed people hurriedly getting out of Frias' vehicle along Highway 92 south of Sierra Vista and then saw the vehicle passing vehicles on the right and in the center lane while driving north.

“Due to the dangerous and high-speeding driving demonstrated by the driver," police and sheriff's deputies in vehicles didn't pursue, police said.

After reaching Sierra Vista, Frias was arrested after he sped through a school zone, hit a bicyclist, crashed his vehicle and then ran into a home before being pushed back out by the homeowner, police said.

The cyclist had minor injuries, police said.

Karissa Robles, 27-year-old Tucson woman who was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Frias,, also was arrested on multiple charges, police said.

Court records didn’t list attorneys who could comment on behalf of Frias or Robles.

