Preps roundup: Lee Williams hangs on to beat Flagstaff 8-0

KINGMAN – Lee Williams built a commanding 8-0 lead and held on for an 8-6 win over visiting Flagstaff in high school baseball action on Thursday, April 7.

The Volunteers had 16 hits and committed just one fielding error in cruising to the win, improving to 8=5 overall and 6-5 in the highly competitive Grand Canyon Class 4A conference.

Lee Williams, 3-1 in its past four games, was led at the plate by senior Davean Santos, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, driving in two runs and scoring another. Sophomore Nick Kennedy was also 3-for-4 for the Volunteers, while seniors Roman Perea, Anthony Lucero and Ethan Klenke and freshman Barrett Bowman had two hits apiece. Klenke also stole two bases.

Lucero pitched five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 12, to post the pitching win for the Volunteers.

Baseball

Kingman Academy 22, Arizona Luthern 12

KINGMAN - Kingman Academy High School’s baseball team recorded 10 hits and benefitted from 13 walks to hammer visiting Arizona Lutheran Academy 22-12 on Thursday, April 7 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Junior Matt Osterman went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in six runs to lead the Tigers at the plate. Senior Kaden Hatchell and Trenton Foster, and sophomore Mason Anderson, added two hits apiece, including a triple and four runs scored by Hatchell.

Tiger pitchers sophomore Casen Short and senior Alexander Blanton teamed to throw a seven-hitter. Short threw for 2.2 innings, striking out six and allowing no earned runs. Blanton pitched 4.1 innings.

Kingman Academy improved to 5-6 overall with the win. Arizona Lutheran slipped to 1-8.

Softball

Flagstaff 18, Lee Williams 0

FLAGSTAFF – Flagstaff scored early and often to hammer Lee Williams 18-0 in a five-inning high school girls softball game played in Flagstaff on Thursday, April 7.

Junior Gracie Schmitz doubled and homered to lead the Eagles at the plate, and was even more-effective in the circle, pitching a no-hitter. She struck out nine of the 15 batters she faced in a game shortened due to the mercy rule.

Lee Williams fell to 3-9 overall and 3-7 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the loss. Flagstaff, ranked 10th in the state in Class 4A, improved to 7-4 overall and in the conference. The Lady Volunteers are ranked 28th of 45 teams in Class 4A.

Kingman Academy 25, Arizona Lutheran 2

KINGMAN -- Senior Abbie Bean pitched a two-hitter and the Kingman Academy High School girls softball team logged 19 hits in a five-inning 25-2 mercy rule win over Arizona Lutheran Academy at Southside Park in Kingman on Thursday, April 7.

Senior Ammerisa Benson led the Lady Tigers at the plate with a 4-for-5 performance. She smacked three doubles and a triple, driving home five runs and scoring four.

Bean helped her own cause by driving home four runs with a double and single. Senior Ashlee Steele, juniors Aspen Johnson Liberty Koch and Samantha Ogborn, and sophomore Faythe Lafirenza, recorded two hits apiece for the winners. Johnson and freshman Brady Sanders doubled.

Bean struck out 12 batters and walked just two to record the win. She improved to 7-0 for the season.

Kingman Academy, ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A, improved to 9-3 with the win. Arizona Lutheran remained winless at 0-10.

Boys Tennis

Lee Williams 6, Lake Havasu 3

KINGMAN – Lee Williams swept the doubles matches to beat undefeated Lake Havasu in high school tennis action on Thursday, April 7 at Centennial Park in Kingman.

Doubles winners for the Volunteers were No. 1 junior Kohen Juelfs and senior Montaro Rodriguez (8-2), No. 2 juniors Reid Schickner and Elijah Larson (8-2) and No. 3 sophomores Tyler McNiven and Brigham Damron (8-3).

Singles wins for Lee Williams were recorded by No. 1 Juelfs (6-3, 6-3), No. 4 Larson (6-1, 6-0) and No. 6 Damron (6-3, 6-0).

Lee Williams improved to 9-2 for the season, while Lake Havasu suffered its first loss and fell to 10-1.

Girls Tennis

Lake Havasu 7, Lee Williams 2

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu High School scored a convincing 7-2 win over rival Lee Williams in high school girls tennis action on Thursday, April 7.

Winners for Lee Williams were No. 6 singles player freshman Brynn Larson (7-6, 6-2) and the No. 3 doubles team Larson and sophomore Portia Koebke (8-3).

Lee Williams slipped to 5-4 with the loss. Lake Havasu remained undefeated at 10-0.