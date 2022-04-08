Tuition increases OK'd for Arizona's 3 public universities

PHOENIX - The board that oversees Arizona's three public universities on Thursday approved modest tuition increases for incoming freshmen students who are state residents and larger boosts for non-residents.

Only Arizona State University increased basic tuition rates for current in-state students, increasing tuition by 2.5%. Non-residents will see tuition increase by 4% and international students by 5%. That same increase will hit incoming freshmen as well, bringing tuition for the 2022-2023 school year to $10,978 for resident undergrads and $12,014 for graduate students who are Arizona residents.

Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona stuck with their promise not to impose tuition increases for the vast majority of students during their four years of undergraduate studies.

Tuition for incoming NAU freshmen is increasing 3.5%, bringing tuition to $11,024, Graduate students will also see a 3.5% boost at NAU and will pay $11,390 a year.

At the UofA, resident undergrad tuition is going up by 2% to $11,525 per year. Graduate students will also see a 2% boost to $12,348 a year.

The Arizona Board of Regents also approved changes in mandatory fees at all three universities, and increases in housing costs of 3 to 3.5% at all three universities. All but the UofA also increased meal plan costs.

Housing and meal plan costs vary, but they can exceed the cost of tuition .

Housing plans at NAU ranges from $6,000 a year to above $8,000, while meal plans can exceed $6,000 a year. At ASU's Tempe campus, housing starts at over $10,000 a year and meal plans are more than $5,000 a year. University of Arizona housing options currently start at $6,400 a year and can near $9,000 at shared dorm rooms and well above $10,000 in some housing. Meal plans vary but can exceed $5,000.