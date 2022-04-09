OFFERS
Camaron Haller of Kingman High School named student Rotarian

Camaron Haller (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 9, 2022 6:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Camaron Haller, a senior at Kingman High School, was recently selected as the Kingman Rotary Club’s student Rotarian for the spring 2022 school semester.

Haller was selected because of his high academic standards and leadership within his school and community, according to a news release from the Rotary Club.

“He has excelled both inside and outside the classroom, and will graduate as one of the top graduates in the class of 2022,” the club wrote in the release.

Haller currently serves as the National Honor Society president. Some of his other activities include student council, Key Club, baseball, golf and soccer.

Upon graduation he plans to continue on to college and major in statistics and possibly continue his baseball career at the next level.

“The Kingman Rotary Club wishes this Kingman Bulldog the best success in his future endeavors,” the club wrote in a news release.

