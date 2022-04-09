City of Kingman accepting write-ins for mayor, council
KINGMAN – The primary candidate filing deadline has passed, but the write-in candidate period continues. Interested residents need to contact the City Clerk’s office to file a nomination paper and financial disclosure statement, according to a news release from the city. The deadline for write-in candidates is Thursday, June 23 at 5 p.m. for the Aug. 2 Primary Election.
Candidates who have successfully filed to have their name placed on the ballot are:
– Mayor: Ellery “Ken” Watkins
– Council member: Marion “Smiley” Ward and Shawn Savage
Basic prerequisites for running for Kingman City offices are:
You must live within Kingman city limits for at least a year prior to any Primary, General or Special City Election.
You must be a registered voter in Arizona.
You read, write and speak English.
To make an appointment for election information call the clerk’s office at 928-753-8102.
