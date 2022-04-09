OFFERS
City of Kingman accepting write-ins for mayor, council

The primary candidate filing deadline has passed, but the write-in candidate period continues. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 9, 2022 6:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The primary candidate filing deadline has passed, but the write-in candidate period continues. Interested residents need to contact the City Clerk’s office to file a nomination paper and financial disclosure statement, according to a news release from the city. The deadline for write-in candidates is Thursday, June 23 at 5 p.m. for the Aug. 2 Primary Election.

Candidates who have successfully filed to have their name placed on the ballot are:

– Mayor: Ellery “Ken” Watkins

– Council member: Marion “Smiley” Ward and Shawn Savage

Basic prerequisites for running for Kingman City offices are:

  1. You must live within Kingman city limits for at least a year prior to any Primary, General or Special City Election.

  2. You must be a registered voter in Arizona.

  3. You read, write and speak English.

To make an appointment for election information call the clerk’s office at 928-753-8102.

