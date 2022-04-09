OFFERS
Foster files nomination petition for Cerbat constable seat

Becky Foster (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 9, 2022 6:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Becky Foster on Monday, April 4 filed her nomination petitions to get her name on the ballot for Cerbat Constable in the Republican primary. She filed 344 signatures, well above the 219 required to qualify.

“My signed petitions are representative of the area in which I will serve,” said Foster. “I submitted signatures which included Kingman Hackberry, Dolan Springs, Meadview, Chloride and White Hills residents.

“While I had a few wonderful volunteers that helped collect signatures, the vast majority of the signatures were gathered personally by me as I walked door to door meeting and conversing with voters,” she emphasized.

Foster, who moved to Kingman in late 1970, served two terms on the Mohave County Supervisors and has worked as a licensed private process server in Mohave County. She gave back to the community in that capacity by providing pro bono service for Community Legal Services.

“I am pleased to have the support of former County Supervisor Pat Holt who I served with briefly on the Board of Supervisors,” said Foster. “She is also the treasurer of my campaign for constable.”

After working in Nevada’s Eighth Judicial District Court in Las Vegas, Foster retired early and returned home to Kingman and operated a Legal Transcription business producing trial transcripts for Clark County Courts.

“My work experience and background are a great fit for the position of constable and it is a job that I know I can do well,” she said. “I personally have been acquainted with some really awesome female constables in Mohave County and will be proud to follow in their footsteps if elected.”

