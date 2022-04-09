Kingman Area Food Bank receives large donation from Kingman Elks

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank received a donation of 450 pounds of individually packaged macaroni and cheese meals from the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468.

According to a news release from the food bank, staff is appreciative of the recent donation.

The food will help serve 450 families in the Kingman and nearby areas of Mohave County from which residents come to the Kingman Area Food Bank.

The food bank thanked Jimmy Powell, Jerry Grimes and all of Elks Lodge for their continued support to the charity.

The food bank is currently welcoming all donations as they see an increase in traffic from young families and elderly individuals.

People can make a food or monetary donation in person at Kingman Area Food Bank located at 2930 E. Butler Ave. or online at kingmanareafoodbank.org.