OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Area Food Bank receives large donation from Kingman Elks

Kingman Elks Lodge recently donated 450 pounds of individually packaged macaroni and cheese meals to the Kingman Area Food Bank. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Area Food Bank)

Kingman Elks Lodge recently donated 450 pounds of individually packaged macaroni and cheese meals to the Kingman Area Food Bank. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Area Food Bank)

Originally Published: April 9, 2022 6:06 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, April 9, 2022 7:35 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank received a donation of 450 pounds of individually packaged macaroni and cheese meals from the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468.

According to a news release from the food bank, staff is appreciative of the recent donation.

The food will help serve 450 families in the Kingman and nearby areas of Mohave County from which residents come to the Kingman Area Food Bank.

The food bank thanked Jimmy Powell, Jerry Grimes and all of Elks Lodge for their continued support to the charity.

The food bank is currently welcoming all donations as they see an increase in traffic from young families and elderly individuals.

People can make a food or monetary donation in person at Kingman Area Food Bank located at 2930 E. Butler Ave. or online at kingmanareafoodbank.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State