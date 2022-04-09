OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, April 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman High School student makes AZ Honor Band

Sean Hernandez (KUSD photo)

Sean Hernandez (KUSD photo)

Originally Published: April 9, 2022 5:52 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, April 9, 2022 7:34 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman High School senior Sean Hernandez was selected by audition for the 2022 Arizona All-State Honor Band and earned a second chair placement in the state honor band against 30 other oboists from across the state.

According to a news release from Kingman Unified School District, nearly 700 excelling high school instrumental musicians auditioned for the prestigious ensemble in March during live auditions held at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix. All auditioners were required to first pass through regional tryouts, performing in area honor ensembles in February 2022.

Joining the Kingman Unified School District #20 band program early on, Hernandez experienced many musical achievements throughout his school band career earning individual and group awards with the Kingman Middle School and Kingman High School bands.

As drum major, Hernandez has led the award-winning Kingman High School Bulldog Marching Band for the past two years and performs with KUSD's Color Guard. From superior ratings at solo and ensemble festivals to regional honor band placements to his leadership on the marching field, Hernandez is no stranger to success.

Hernandez has chosen to pursue a degree in music. He was recently accepted into the Northern Arizona University's School of Music for fall 2022 where he will continue performing and composing music.

"Music is something so organic that most of the world is missing out on. It's always a goal of mine to find the deeper meaning and emotion in a piece so I cannot only bring out the feelings in me, but in others,” Hernandez said.

Kingman High School Band Director Michael Schreiber attributes Hernandez’s mastery of the musical language to his personal drive and determination.

"Sean brings expression and meaning to the black dots on the page, bringing listeners into his musical conversation with the utmost passion," said Julie Gragg, KUSD music coordinator and former middle school band director.

For the 2022 Arizona All-State Band, 100 members gathered in Flagstaff at Northern Arizona University to rehearse on April 7-9. That was followed by a concert in NAU’s Ardrey Memorial Auditorium Saturday featuring the state's best band, choir and orchestra high school students.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State