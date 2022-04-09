Kingman High School student makes AZ Honor Band

KINGMAN – Kingman High School senior Sean Hernandez was selected by audition for the 2022 Arizona All-State Honor Band and earned a second chair placement in the state honor band against 30 other oboists from across the state.

According to a news release from Kingman Unified School District, nearly 700 excelling high school instrumental musicians auditioned for the prestigious ensemble in March during live auditions held at Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix. All auditioners were required to first pass through regional tryouts, performing in area honor ensembles in February 2022.

Joining the Kingman Unified School District #20 band program early on, Hernandez experienced many musical achievements throughout his school band career earning individual and group awards with the Kingman Middle School and Kingman High School bands.

As drum major, Hernandez has led the award-winning Kingman High School Bulldog Marching Band for the past two years and performs with KUSD's Color Guard. From superior ratings at solo and ensemble festivals to regional honor band placements to his leadership on the marching field, Hernandez is no stranger to success.

Hernandez has chosen to pursue a degree in music. He was recently accepted into the Northern Arizona University's School of Music for fall 2022 where he will continue performing and composing music.

"Music is something so organic that most of the world is missing out on. It's always a goal of mine to find the deeper meaning and emotion in a piece so I cannot only bring out the feelings in me, but in others,” Hernandez said.

Kingman High School Band Director Michael Schreiber attributes Hernandez’s mastery of the musical language to his personal drive and determination.

"Sean brings expression and meaning to the black dots on the page, bringing listeners into his musical conversation with the utmost passion," said Julie Gragg, KUSD music coordinator and former middle school band director.

For the 2022 Arizona All-State Band, 100 members gathered in Flagstaff at Northern Arizona University to rehearse on April 7-9. That was followed by a concert in NAU’s Ardrey Memorial Auditorium Saturday featuring the state's best band, choir and orchestra high school students.