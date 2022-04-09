Kingman robotics team finishes in top 12 at international competition

Kingman – Kingman FIRST Robotics Team 60 placed 12th overall and eighth in the semifinals in the FIRST Nevada Las Vegas Regional competition.

The team landed 12th place after their first match against local Nevada teams and never went below that rank when competing against 43 other teams from around the world. Teams in attendance were from as far away as Brazil, Turkey and Mexico.

According to a Team 60 news release, the competition was held from Thursday, March 31 to Saturday, April 2. The semifinals placement allowed them to choose an alliance for semifinals, where they chose the Highscalers from Boulder City, Nevada and the Patribots from San Diego, California to work with against the number one alliance teams.

After losing the first match in the semifinals, Team 60, known as the Bionic Bulldogs, battled back for a win, entered the tiebreaker going to tie, and eventually lost the fourth match of the first semifinals round.

Team 60 won the Gracious Professionalism Award to recognize the true spirit of the team. Team 60 was recognized by the many judges for their acts of helping out teams in need. “Whether loaning out tools, mentors or students to assist in building or coding or muscle power, Team 60 was there,” the news release noted.

“It was a fun-filled and exhausting three-day event that was well worth the hard work that the students, mentors and parents put in over the past four months,” team mentor Jody Schanaman said.

Team members will be back in the shop preparing for upcoming commitments and planning for their annual FLL Camp in June.

Schanaman thanked the team’s sponsors and members of the community that have assisted where needed. The team is always looking for new team members (students in grades 7-12) as well as mentors and sponsors.

“We are also looking for assistance both financially and professionally for our engineering/stem building as we move forward with funding and completing the project,” the news release stated.

If you’d like to assist the team in any way, or if you have questions, call Jody Schanaman at 928-279-5274 or Celeste Lucier at 928-377-8586.

The team advanced to the competition in Las Vegas after placing third in a regional competition in Flagstaff on March 9.

FIRST stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”