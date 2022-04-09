Lake Havasu judge won’t release man in standoff

KINGMAN – A homeowner who engaged in an armed standoff with Lake Havasu City Police officers this week made a court appearance on Thursday, where he was denied a request to be released on his own recognizance.

Jason J. Boon, 48, appeared in Lake Havasu Municipal Court via teleconference from the Mohave County jail, where discussion was largely focused on Monday’s confrontation by Boon with law enforcement.

Attorney Brian Whitney requested Boon’s release from custody at Thursday’s hearing.

“He has employment and a place to stay,” Whitney told Lake Havasu City Municipal Judge Mike Dunbar. “He has two kids … He is willing to abide any urinalysis testing or contact requirements that are given.”

Lake Havasu City prosecutor Charles Yager argued on the state’s behalf against Boon’s release.

“(Boon) was already on probation for a domestic case, which involved troubling communication with a child involved. The state believes he is a danger to himself and others.”

This week’s incident took place on the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive, where Boon erected bedsheets surrounding his residence. Those bedsheets were spray painted with messages that allegedly threatened violence against Boon’s neighbors, and expressed willingness to engage police officers if provoked.

The armed standoff began at about 9 p.m., when Boon allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of responding officers. Police say that officers returned fire, with a bullet grazing Boon’s arm. Boon then retreated into his home and barricaded himself inside, initial reports said. The standoff lasted until early Tuesday morning, when Boon was taken into custody without further reported injury.

Boon was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injury, and now remains in custody at Mohave County jail on $10,000 bond.

“My understanding is that Boon himself was hit in the police shooting, but he didn’t fire at officers,” Whitney said at Thursday’s hearing.

Dunbar appeared to agree with the state’s argument at Boon’s hearing.

“The court believes that due to the violent nature of the incident, his $10,000 bond will remain in place for the protection of the community, and to ensure his appearance at future hearings.”

Boon is next scheduled to appear April 14 in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference in the case.

According to Mohave County jail records, Boon has been charged with counts of failure to comply with a court order, domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

Monday’s incident remained under investigation as of Thursday by the Bullhead City Police Department.