Mohave County Community Services Department helps improve lives

KINGMAN – The word “care” has played a big role in the life of Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith. The Chicago native recently settled into life in Kingman as the leader of a department overseeing a $15 million budget for residents. The vast majority of those funds are from federal and state monies. About $400,000 goes to administration of the department that Smith oversees.

Smith graduated from Illinois State University and began working in a finance position while also working as a volunteer firefighter in Fox Lake, Illinois, earning an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) license in the process. Due to a car accident, he had to leave the fire department and soon entered community service work at Lake Forest Hospital as the “Care Coach” coordinator.

Care Coach would provide under-served communities with basic medical screenings throughout Lake County, Illinois. However, in June 2008, the hospital was bought-out by Northwestern and the program was discontinued.

Smith immediately stepped in to help the hospital find a home for the Care Coach and its programs. He found it at North Chicago’s Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine. Care Coach and Smith started programs through the University and its Health Clinics in August, 2008, providing basic healthcare to communities and schools in need.

Pairing clients to medical homes was, likely, the most pertinent part of this important service-oriented program. Smith worked closely with the Lake County Health Department, and other community partners, to ensure that each person that sought care received the care they needed.

Smith’s shift west to Mohave County began indirectly in 2010 when his mother relocated to the Black Mountains. He visited often and realized where he’d like to live at some point. In 2014, he met his wife, Elizabeth, and they married in 2016. They have a son, Luke.

In January 2019, after the sale of their home in the northern suburbs of Chicago, the Smiths purchased property in Mohave County. They viewed the property as a retirement plan.

Smith’s position with the county is relatively new. At the end of August 2020, his younger brother sent him a job posting for director of Community Services. He applied, got the job and has been hard at work ever since as the head of one of the county’s hardest-working departments.

Smith can’t emphasize enough the importance of community services to Mohave County.

He says, “given Mohave County’s poverty rate of 15.3%, many community members have chosen to use the services of our Community Services Department to help improve their lives. The CSD’s goal is to serve all of Mohave County’s community members, no matter the barrier they may be facing.”

Smith says he and his staff also work “hand-in-hand with Mohave Community College to provide specialized training cohorts, registered apprenticeships and workforce training.”

The county’s Community Services Department has several other services available.

They include resume-writing, career planning, on-the-job training and referrals to local social service agencies.

Community members are also able to receive from the department credit-wise counseling improve their chances of home ownership.

Smith adds that “Community Services provides a hand-up, and not a hand-out.” Once again, “care” is part and parcel of Michael Smith’s work ethic, only now, Mohave County is the recipient.

(This is the third in a series of “Know Your County” profiles by Mohave County Communications.)