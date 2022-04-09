Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible homicide on Leroy Avenue in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a possible homicide that occurred early Friday morning in the Kingman area.

MCSO in a news released identified the deceased as Kevin Lee Dennis, 48, of Kingman, who was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

According to the release deputies responded to to the 2800 block of Leroy Avenue in Kingman at 1:11 a.m. Friday, April 8.

Multiple reporting parties called the Mohave County Dispatch Center to report multiple gunshots in the area.

One caller reported hearing a male and female screaming and said that someone had been shot.

Deputies arrived and observed a single vehicle parked near the 2800 block of Leroy Avenue and found Dennis deceased inside.

The investigation continues and the cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additional details will be released as they become available, the news release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at 928-753-0753, ext. 4288, or call their toll-free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-012673.