Mohave Republican Forum to host 3 candidates April 13

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host a trio of candidates at its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at the Golden Corral restaurant at 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

Guest speakers will be 9th District congressional candidate Randy Kutz; District 5 Arizona House candidate Donna McCoy; and Arizona State Mine Inspector Paul Marsh, who is seeking reelection. They’ll also take questions from attendees.

According to a forum news release, Kutz will be speaking about his qualifications and reasons for running; his positions on the First and Second Amendments, improving national security, and the role of the military and veterans.

McCoy will discuss her qualifications and key issues including good jobs, livable wages, great healthcare and a beautiful environment.

And Marsh will speak about his role as mine inspector and his previous experience in the health and safety fields.

The meeting room should be available before or by 4 p.m. for those who plan to dine, and the program begins at 5;30 p.m. There is a $2 admission charge to assist with meeting costs.

For reservations, which are requested, or for more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771, basingerreb@gmail.com or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143, gs2007info@yahoo.com.