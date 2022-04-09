OFFERS
Rants and Raves | April 10, 2022

Originally Published: April 9, 2022 5:46 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Laura Lampkin letter: Cable TV options needed – So kick cable out, get internet from somone and stream your channels. It is actually very easy. Also, get a roof-top antenna; over 40 channels with that.

County COVID reports cut back to twice a month – Our county supervisors Gould, Angius and Lingenfelter take their orders from extremists that show up at county meetings with false information and wild, ridiculous theories. There are reliable sources in national news we can count on for COVID information.

Gosar moves to Mohave County – He needs to move again. Russia seems a better fit! Those who support insurrection, sedition and white supremacy are not fit to serve the people of Mohave County, Arizona or the United States.

Electric Vehicle Museum – With all the major problems in this city, like dirt/pothole streets, homelessness, trashed neighborhoods, etc., why spend money on an electric vehicle museum? Seriously?

No more shaded parking at Lewis Kingman Park rant – Along with the shaded parking went most of the people living in cars that spent their days sleeping there. I’ll gladly walk farther to the grass now that the park doesn’t look like a homeless shelter!

Hundreds of trees on new farms rant – More like thousands of trees. The county will act once the water is gone. Right now someone is making money so that’s all that matters. Bonus points for the choking dust the plowing causes.

Jackson is first Black female high court justice – There was no effort to smear her; only to show she’s so far left that she’s out of the mainstream and unfit for the job. She pushes CRT, children picking their own gender.

Gould postpones discussion on pending voting machine lawsuit – Why are the county supervisors and Chairman Ron Gould dragging this county from one unfounded ridiculous conspiracy theory to another, instead of providing real leadership based on real facts?

