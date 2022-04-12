Briefs: Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona

CORNVILLE – A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside an empty car and bumped it into neutral.

Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. Javelinas are pig-like animals that are native to desert environments.

After speaking with the car's owner and other residents, they determined the car's hatch back had been left open overnight. The javelina jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch then closed, trapping the animal inside. Authorities say the javelina ripped off a portion of the dashboard and the inside of a door in an attempt to escape.

The animal then managed to knock the car into neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway and across the street. The Subaru came to a rest, and the javelina was not injured.

A deputy opened the hatch, and the javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

Goodyear policeman's firing over protocol violations upheld

GOODYEAR – The firing of a Goodyear police officer for violating department protocols in nearly a dozen death investigations has been upheld, city officials said Monday.

Lt. Dwayne Pollard was fired last November after an internal investigation into his actions in 11 natural death inquiries.

Pollard appealed the firing and city officials said an independent hearing officer recommended the appeal be denied and Pollard’s termination upheld.

City officials said Pollard examined the deceased individuals in a way that’s not consistent with what’s expected with these types of cases.

The police department’s policy states that the medical examiner is generally the only person permitted to move, handle, search or remove a person known to be deceased.

Police officials said an officer can make a reasonable search of an individual who is believed to be deceased, or near death, for the purposes of identification.

An independent criminal review was done by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which determined Pollard did not engage in any criminal activity and didn’t violate any state statutes.

1 dead in multi-vehicle car wreck on US 93 near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG – Authorities say one person has died in a multi-vehicle car wreck on a highway just outside of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reports the crash on US 93 north of Wickenburg occurred around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes but shut down traffic in both directions.

The closures are expected to last for several hours.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Tucson couple convicted of defrauding investors out of $5M

TUCSON – A Tucson couple who ran a software company have been convicted of defrauding investors out of about $5 million., according to federal authorities.

Prosecutors said 73-year-old Michael Feinberg and his 80-year-old wife Betsy Feinberg were convicted by jurors Friday after a trail in U.S. District Court in Tucson. The two are scheduled to be sentenced on June 15. According to evidence presented at trial, the Feinbergs’ company promised investors and philanthropists enormous returns.

Their self-proclaimed revolutionary software also was supposed to give people the ability to create programs without having to be a programmer.

Prosecutors said the couple made false promises about the software’s completion date, release date and capabilities for 15 years. They said the Feinbergs used investor money to pay themselves salaries and pay their personal expenses including their mortgage on a Sedona home.

The couple was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of securities fraud.

2 dead in Apache Junction after a motorcycle and car collide

APACHE JUNCTION – Two people were killed when the three-wheeled motorcycle they were riding was struck by a car in Apache Junction, police said Sunday. Police said the driver of the car allegedly ran a red light at an intersection before colliding with the motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and may have been driving impaired.

A man and a woman were killed in the crash, but police haven’t released their names and ages.

The identity of the suspect also hasn’t been disclosed yet.

Police said the driver was being treated at an Apache Junction hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Phoenix police: Man accused of fatally running over a victim

PHOENIX – A man suspected of fatally running over another man with a vehicle has been arrested, according to Phoenix police.

They said 62-year-old Paul Scott has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

It was unclear Sunday if Scott has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police said officers were called to the scene late Friday night after receiving reports of a man being struck by a car in a parking lot.

They said the victim died from his injuries.

His name and age haven’t been released yet.

Police said Scott and the victim got into a confrontation about an hour before Scott allegedly ran the victim over with his car.

Scott remained at the scene until police arrived.

Southbound I-17 closed at Sunset Point after pedestrian hit

PHOENIX – Authorities say a fatal crash closed a short segment of southbound Interstate 17 at the Sunset Point Rest Area, delaying traffic inbound into metro Phoenix Monday morning.

The state Department of Public Safety said at least one vehicle struck a pedestrian in the southbound lanes and that an investigation was underway. It wasn't clear why the pedestrian was in the roadway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said traffic was exiting at Sunset Point and re-entering the freeway on the south side of the rest area.