City of Kingman promotes National Work Zone Awareness Week April 11-15

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is participating in National Work Zone Awareness Week, a national public awareness campaign that spreads the message that we are all responsible for work zone safety.

In its 22nd year, this year’s NWZAW is April 11-15 with the theme of “Works Zones are a Sign to Slow Down," according to a news release from the city.

“This campaign is a critical reminder to all drivers of the importance of paying extra attention as they approach and drive through work zones, so that both the people working and those driving remain safe,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said.

National “Go Orange Day,” designated to help raise work zone safety awareness, celebrates its seventh year on Wednesday, April 13. The event has become a staple of NWZAW and is a time for individuals and organizations across the country to express their support for work zone safety by wearing orange.

In an effort to stop work zone crashes, this nationwide effort was first introduced by the FHWA as a new component of NWZAW in 2016. The American Traffic Safety Services Association has since organized and sponsored a social media campaign as part of its contribution to the effort.

In 2016 about 100 organizations, including ATSSA members, from across the country posted images of various Go Orange Day efforts. ATSSA’s 2018 campaign demonstrated a global reach, with organizations from across the United States mentioning @ATSSAHQ on Twitter or @ATSSATraffic on Facebook and using #Orange4Safety in their social media posts and interactions.

Statistics from the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse show there were 762 fatal crashes in work zones resulting in 842 deaths in 2019. In addition, 135 roadway workers were killed in work zones in 2019.

The majority of people killed were motorists, passengers and pedestrians. Those statistics demonstrate the importance of work zone safety and participating in NWZAW to spread the message that everyone plays a role in work zone safety. It is critical for motorists to safely navigate through work zones, so they and roadway workers make it safely home to their families each day.