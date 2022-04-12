OFFERS
Kingman Farmers Market Spring Fling is April 16

The Kingman Farmers Market Spring Fling is slated for Saturday, April 16 at Lewis Kingman Park at 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: April 12, 2022 6:10 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 12, 2022 6:20 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Farmers Market Spring Fling is slated for Saturday, April 16 to bring locals and vendors together for an Easter-filled day.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lewis Kingman Park at 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Attendees can expect an Easter egg hunt for kids, goods from local vendor goods and a visit by the Easter Bunny.

Kingman Farmers Market Spring Fling organizer Courtney McKay said the event will be an opportunity for the community to connect with local vendors and artisans along with fun activities for kids.

Candy will be available at booths and through the Easter egg hunt, so McKay recommends families bring baskets to carry treats.

“We want it to be a very enjoyable experience,” McKay said.

