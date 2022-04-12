Molines win again at Fisher’s Landing on Colorado

Kingman Bass Club held its fourth tournament of the year, and their first two-day tournament, at Fisher’s Landing on the lower Colorado River.

Eight teams participated. Anglers found almost perfect conditions, both weatherwise and with the fishing.

KBC president Shane Moline noted that anglers in the tournament used about every technique available. From top-water lures to drop shot, from crankbaits to tossing Senkos, most of the anglers caught nothing but largemouth bass. While there are some smallmouth in this area, not one was brought in to be weighed during the two-day tournament.

At the end of Day 1 of the tournament teams started bringing in big bags of largemouth bass to the scales.

The top team on the first day of the tournament was Anthony Tatzel and his partner, Chris Morris. Their five-fish limit topped out at 19.72 pounds. Their big bass weighed 4.5 pounds.

Shane and his wife Tina brought in another heavy bag, weighing in a five-bass limit that weighed 19.02 pounds that included the big bass of the tournament, a lunker that pushed the scales to 5.33 pounds. Right now, that bass is also the largest bass caught this year by club members.

Day two of the tournament saw anglers having to deal with lowering water conditions and a shorter day. But when the anglers lined up to weigh their catches, limits were still impressive.

The team of Charlie and Doniphan Schmidt brought in a limit that weighed 16.28 pounds, and included the big fish of the day, a lunker that tipped the scales at 4.98 pounds. Their two-day weight of 29.94 pounds earned a third-place finish.

The Molines then came to the scales with a five-fish limit that weighed 16.80 pounds that put them in the lead with a two-day weight of 35.82 pounds.

Next up was the first-day leaders Anthony Tatzel and Chris Morris. They needed a bag just over 16 pounds to win the tournament.

Despite having a solid five-fish limit, their bass weighed 15.13 pounds and earned them second place for two-day tournament. Their two-day weight was 34.85 pounds.

Moline said that anglers used a variety of techniques to catch bass, including drop shot, flipping tules, bed fishing and fishing close to the balls of tiny fry that had just hatched.

Anglers fished in several locations in the area, including the Colorado River, but Moline said he and Tina caught all their fish in the larger bodies of water including Ferguson, Martinez and Fisher’s Landing. “The fishing and weather were great,” Moline said. “Almost every team that fished had at least one bass that weighed over four pounds.”

The club’s next tournament will be May 15 at Cottonwood Cove on the Nevada side of Lake Mohave. The pre-tournament meeting will be on Wednesday, May 11 at Kingman Honda on Stockton Hill Road.