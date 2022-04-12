Spring Carnival: Mohave County Fairgrounds to host inaugural Spring Carnival

The Mohave County Parks Department will hold the first 2022 Spring Carnival from Thursday, April 14 to Saturday, April 16.

The carnival will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairground Blvd. According to Kristin Zimmerman, Mohave County Parks administrator, Brown’s Amusements will offer a variety of carnival rides, games and food. Parking at the event will be free.

Zimmerman said the carnival is a “sneak peek” at some of the new rides that Brown’s Amusements will bring to the County Fair later this year. The carnival is also an opportunity to indulge on popular carnival food.

While the fair is months out, the carnival is a taste of what’s to come. The theme for the 2022 County Fair is “Let the Good Times Roll.” Musicians from Nashville, Tennessee; food vendors from around the Southwest; and 4-H and community exhibits are a few items to look forward to at the fair.



Tickets for the Spring Carnival will be available onsite at the fairgrounds starting Thursday, April 14. Day passes will be available for $35 and individual tickets cost $1 each. Wristbands will be buy one, get one half off on opening day.

On Thursday and Friday the carnival will open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. On Saturday it will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

“We hope that individuals and families have a great time at the Spring Carnival and come out to other upcoming events we have planned at all of our park locations, including the fairgrounds,” Zimmerman wrote.