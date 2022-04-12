OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, April 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Spring Carnival: Mohave County Fairgrounds to host inaugural Spring Carnival

The inaugural Spring Carnival is slated for this Thursday through Saturday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., in Kingman. Brown’s Amusements will provide amenities such as rides, games and food. (Miner file photo)

The inaugural Spring Carnival is slated for this Thursday through Saturday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., in Kingman. Brown’s Amusements will provide amenities such as rides, games and food. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: April 12, 2022 6:01 p.m.

The Mohave County Parks Department will hold the first 2022 Spring Carnival from Thursday, April 14 to Saturday, April 16.

The carnival will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairground Blvd. According to Kristin Zimmerman, Mohave County Parks administrator, Brown’s Amusements will offer a variety of carnival rides, games and food. Parking at the event will be free.

Zimmerman said the carnival is a “sneak peek” at some of the new rides that Brown’s Amusements will bring to the County Fair later this year. The carnival is also an opportunity to indulge on popular carnival food.

While the fair is months out, the carnival is a taste of what’s to come. The theme for the 2022 County Fair is “Let the Good Times Roll.” Musicians from Nashville, Tennessee; food vendors from around the Southwest; and 4-H and community exhibits are a few items to look forward to at the fair.

Tickets for the Spring Carnival will be available onsite at the fairgrounds starting Thursday, April 14. Day passes will be available for $35 and individual tickets cost $1 each. Wristbands will be buy one, get one half off on opening day.

On Thursday and Friday the carnival will open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. On Saturday it will be open from noon to 10 p.m.

“We hope that individuals and families have a great time at the Spring Carnival and come out to other upcoming events we have planned at all of our park locations, including the fairgrounds,” Zimmerman wrote.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State