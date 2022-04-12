Striper fishing heats up at Lake Mead

MEADVIEW – The warmer daytime temperatures have started and the fishing at Lake Mead is getting better. That’s good news for local anglers.

The Lake Mead National Recreational Area has sent out a press release regarding the start of the boating season on this Colorado River impoundment, so that is good news for water recreationalists including boaters and jet skiers.

At the same time the lake level continues to drop 2-3 inches a day with as much as a 9-foot vertical elevation drop by June.

This is bad news for anglers and other recreationalists alike.

Right now, anglers and other lake users can enjoy the lake with some caveats.

Last Saturday evening I took my 24-foot pontoon boat down to the new South Cove launch site, and found that with some judicious driving, it is possible to launch and recover a boat of that size at that location.

With me on that trip were Kingman residents and friends Ralph Woods and John Schmidt.

We took two trucks to the launch site; just in case I got stuck with my truck/trailer, there would be someone there to pull or winch me out.

As it turned out the second truck wasn’t necessary.

With Ralph at the wheel of my truck he backed into the lake until the exhaust pipe was submerged, but at that point I was able to back the boat easily off the trailer.

It was getting close to dark, and I knew from a previous fishing trip in my bass boat that there are a lot of new emerging islands and reefs from the South Cove area all the way to Hualapai Bay.

It is imperative that you stay in the middle of the channel as these rocks and islands will cause severe damage to your boat and injury to those on board should you hit them.

As it was, we moved towards Virgin Canyon where I was going to do the first night-time fishing trip of the season.

As we entered the canyon and started west towards Temple Bar, I found a long and exposed rock point extending way out from the Arizona shoreline. While it is now just a few inches out of the water, in days to come, it will be more pronounced and obviously poses a real danger to all watercraft.

We were able to tie up where we had fished in the past, and even though the water was way down, there still was enough water in the cove to make it worth a try for stripers.

We put out our submersible HydroGlow lights, and set up the lights we use at night in the boat.

It started off very slow, and it was John who caught the first fish of the year out of my boat.

Eventually, though, the bite started to pick up and at 3:30 a.m. we had 69 fish on ice – 68 stripers and one channel cat.

I found that over half of the fish we caught were over two pounds and were very healthy. Two of the fish, however, were in extremely poor shape, looking like long snakes with big heads.

But overall, I would say the fish were in great shape as they are going into the spawn.

Most anglers who don’t know this area of Lake Mead would just stay and wait for daylight, but I felt comfortable heading back to South Cove. I have a very powerful light on the front of the boat that makes night navigation possible.

With the aid of the navigation lights, we made a slow but safe trip back to South Cove.

When we arrived at South Cove we were pleased to see that fellow striper guide Eric Richins was there in his pontoon boat. He was meeting clients at Temple Bar that morning.

Eric graciously assisted in getting my boat secured on the trailer and in a few minutes we were out and headed back to Meadview.

I believe that as the water warms the striper fishing will get better. The few largemouth/smallmouth anglers I’ve spoken to at South Cove are seeing an improvement too as these fish prepare to spawn.

If you want to go fishing, now is a good time. But you need to be very careful, heed my warning as it is no longer the Lake Mead that we all know and enjoyed recreating at in the past. Be careful and watch for islands and reefs, especially if you are on the Arizona side of the lake from South Cove to Hualapai Bay. It’s scary and for me, I’m not going to take my boat in there day or night. Previously I found rocks reefs that were over 400 yards from the shore line. Boating in there is a recipe for disaster.