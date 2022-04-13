Annie’s Art Attic to host fundraising dinner

KINGMAN – Annie’s Art Attic will host its inaugural fundraising dinner “Raise the Roof” on Saturday, April 16.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and attendees can participate in a silent and live auction, dinner and drawings. The event will be held at College Park Community Center on 1990 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman.

Tickets cost $50, according to a news release from Annie’s Art Attic. Tables are also available for $350 and can be purchased at Annie’s Art Attic.

Comedian Robert G. Lee will perform at the event and be the auctioneer. Lee has been featured in a variety of publications like The Wall Street Journal.

He has also warmed up audiences for top sitcoms.

The comic has also appeared in over 1,500 television episodes, such as “The Drew Carey Show,” and has written shows, including episodes of “Veggie Tales,” according to a news release.

The dinner will help support the success of Annie’s Art Attic and enable Annie’s Art Attic to expand their support to local organizations and the community through a larger and more sufficient location. For questions about the event or Annie’s Art Attic call 928-565-1321 or email anniesartatticaz@gmail.com.