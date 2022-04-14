Preps: Kingman High School comeback nets 10-7 softball win

YUMA – The Kingman High School softball team won for the fifth time in the past six games with a 10-7 verdict over host Yuma Catholic on Tuesday, April 12.

The top of the order delivered for the Lady Bulldogs, who got eight of their 12 hits from the first five batters.

Kingman flexed its offensive muscles, rapping five doubles, including two by freshman Destiny Kogianes, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Kingman senior Maddie Chamberlain posted the pitching win, throwing all seven innings while allowing six hits and four earned runs, and walking three batters while striking out four.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 6-2 after four innings, but put five runs on the board in the fifth and added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh to secure the win, improving to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in the Class 3A West Conference.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 Kingman was ranked 17th among 40 teams in Class 3A.

Senior Ashley Hartman, sophomore Brooke Carter and freshman Chloe Mitchell also had two hits apiece. Hartman drove in three runs, while Carter scored twice.

Softball

Kingman Academy 6, Trivium Prep 4

GOODYEAR – Kingman Academy scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 6-4 win over the Trivium Prep Crimson Knights on Tuesday, April 12.

Kingman Academy senior pitcher Abbie Bean threw a seven-inning one-hitter, striking out 10 batters while walking four and hitting two. None of the four runs she surrendered were earned.

Kingman Academy had nine hits, including two each from seniors Ammerisa Benson and Maliah Gardner, and junior Aspen Johson. Sophomore Faythe LaFirenza had a triple.

It was the sixth straight win for Kingman Academy, which improved to 10-4 for the regular season. The Lady Tigers are ranked sixth in the state in Class 2A. Yuma Catholic fell to 9=8 overall.

Coconino 23, Lee Williams 0

FLAGSTAFF – The Lee Williams High School softball team lost for the fourth consecutive game, falling 23-0 to visiting Coconino on Tuesday, April 12 at Centennial Park in Kingman.

Lee Williams fell to 3-11 on the season with the loss. Coconino improved to 9-2.

Baseball

Yuma Catholic 18, Kingman 3

YUMA – The Kingman High School baseball team was limited to just three hits and committed seven fielding errors in an 18-3, five-inning mercy rule loss to Yuma Catholic in Yuma on Tuesday, April 12.

Freshman Albert Lopez led Kingman at the plate with a double. Senior Lino Barela and freshman Taelon Thomason singled.

Yuma Catholic jumped out to a 12-0 lead after two innings and cruised to the win. They improved to 12-5 in the year and 5-0 in the Class 3A West Conference.

Kingman slipped to 5-9.

Prescott 8, Lee Williams 3

KINGMAN – Prescott rallied for six runs in the final two innings to avenge an earlier loss with an 8-3 win over host Lee Williams in a high school baseball game played Tuesday, April 13 in Kingman.

Kingman held a 3-2 lead through five innings before Prescott rallied.

The Volunteers collected seven hits, including a triple by senior RJ Boslett, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Sophomore Dylan Towning was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Lee Williams’ Ethan Klenke absorbed the loss, giving up four hits and four runs in 5.1 innings while walking six batters and striking out seven.

Prescott 6-7 with the win. They came into the game ranked 19th in the state in Class 4A behind No. 17 Lee Williams. Lee Williams slipped to 9-5 overall and 7-5 in the Grand Canyon Conference.

Trivium Prep 23, Kingman Academy 13

GOODYEAR – Kingman Academy had 10 hits and scored 13 runs, but it wasn’t enough to beat Trivium Prep in Goodyear in a high school baseball game played on Tuesday, April 12.

Trivium Prep erased a 10-5 Tiger lead with 12 runs in the fourth inning, and added six more in the fifth inning to seal the win. No individual statistics were available.

The Crimson Knights improved to 3-4 in the regular season with the win. Kingman Academy fell to 5-7.

Boys Tennis

YOUNGKER – Lee Williams dominated, sweeping host Youngker 9-0 in a high school boys tennis match played Tuesday, April 12 in Youngker.

Junior standout Kohen Juelfs improved to 12-1 in singles action and 10=3 in doubles play with a pair of wins.

Juelfs overwhelmed Youngker sophomore Jacob Ryan 6-6, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match, then teamed with Lee Williams senior Montaro Rodriguez to win 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.

Others singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 2 Rodriguez (6-1, 6-0), No. 3 junior Reid Schickner (6-1, 6-0), No. 4 sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 sophomore Brigham Damron (6-1, 6-0) and No. 6 freshman Connor Brown (6=0, 6=0).

Lee Williams’ doubles winners included No. 2 Schickner and McNiven (8-1), and No. 3 Damron and Brown (8-0).

Lee Williams has won six of its past eight matches, and is 10-3 for the season. They’re ranked 14th in the state as a team in Division II out of 67 schools.

Estrella Foothills 8, Lee Williams 1

ESTRELLA FOOTHILLS – Only junior Kohen Juelfs could crack the win column as the Lee Williams High School boys tennis team fell 8-1 at Estrella Foothills on Monday, April 11.

Juelfs, who is a junior and the No. 1 singles player for Lee Williams, won in three sets 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 against Estrella Foothills junior Noah Killeen.

Girls Tennis

Lee Williams 9, Youngker 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls tennis team swept visiting Youngker 9-0 in a high school tennis match played at Centennial Park in Kingman on Tuesday, April 12.

Lee Williams lost just five games overall in taming the Roughriders, improving to 7-4 for the season with their fifth win in the past six matches. As a team, the Lady Volunteers are ranked 20th in the state out of 89 teams in Division II.

Singles winners for the Lady Volunteers were No. 1 sophomore Tatum Taylor (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 sophomore Madison Briscoe (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 senior Chloe Atkinson (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 sophomore Portia Koebke (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 freshman Brynn Larson (6-0, 6-1) and No. 6 junior Elisa Samat (6-0, 6-1).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Taylor and Brisco (8-1), No. 2 sophomore Berlynn Bratley and Atkinson (8-1) and No. 3 Larson and Koebke.