Valle Vista meeting set to discuss agricultural dust issues on April 20

Mohave County Supervisor Todd Lingenfelter of District 1 has arranged a meeting where residents can air concerns about dust from agricultural operations with officials from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: April 14, 2022 5:44 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 14, 2022 5:49 PM

VALLE VISTA – A community meeting to address fugitive agricultural dust issues will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at Stetson Winery at 10965 Moonscape Way in Valle Vista.

According to a Mohave County press release, County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, District 1, scheduled the meeting with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to discuss concerns. Community members are welcome to attend to discuss concerns around dust from commercial agricultural farms around the area.

“There have been many people concerned with the ongoing agricultural plowing combined with Kingman’s typical high wind days, which has resulted in many days of fugitive agricultural dust,” Lingenfelter wrote in an email to the Miner.

