Kingman police association slates photos with the Easter Bunny session

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Officers Association will hold a photos with Easter Bunny event at the Walmart department store, 3396 N. Stockton Hill Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Proceeds will go to the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates Program) to help the children of Mohave County.

The Easter Bunny will be wearing a Kingman Police Department uniform.

The photos are free, but a donation to CASA is suggested.