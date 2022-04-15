OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, April 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Volunteers’ boys tennis team sweeps Fairfax 9-0

Originally Published: April 15, 2022 10:54 a.m.

LAVEEN – The Lee Williams High boys tennis team finished its regular season with a convincing 9-0 win over host Betty H. Fairfax High School on Thursday, April 14.

The Volunteers, who are ranked 16th in the state as a team in Division II and are aligned for a playoff spot, won most of the matches by wide margins.

Lee Williams finished the regular season with an 11-3 record and wins in eight of its past nine games.

Volunteers’ Junior Kohen Juelfs won his 13th consecutive match at No. 1 singles, improving to 13-1 with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Fairfax senior Andy Nguyen.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 2 senior Montaro Rodriguez (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 junior Reid Schickner (6-7, 6-0, 1-0), No. 4 junior Elijah Larson (6-2, 6-1), No. 5 sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 sophomore Brigham Damron (7-5, 6-4).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and Rodriguez (8-3), No. 2 Schickner and Larson (8-2) and No. 3 McNiven and Damron (8-2).

Fairfax fell to 9-5 for the season with the loss.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State