Volunteers’ boys tennis team sweeps Fairfax 9-0

LAVEEN – The Lee Williams High boys tennis team finished its regular season with a convincing 9-0 win over host Betty H. Fairfax High School on Thursday, April 14.

The Volunteers, who are ranked 16th in the state as a team in Division II and are aligned for a playoff spot, won most of the matches by wide margins.

Lee Williams finished the regular season with an 11-3 record and wins in eight of its past nine games.

Volunteers’ Junior Kohen Juelfs won his 13th consecutive match at No. 1 singles, improving to 13-1 with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Fairfax senior Andy Nguyen.

Other singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 2 senior Montaro Rodriguez (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 junior Reid Schickner (6-7, 6-0, 1-0), No. 4 junior Elijah Larson (6-2, 6-1), No. 5 sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 sophomore Brigham Damron (7-5, 6-4).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and Rodriguez (8-3), No. 2 Schickner and Larson (8-2) and No. 3 McNiven and Damron (8-2).

Fairfax fell to 9-5 for the season with the loss.