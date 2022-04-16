City of Kingman issues six building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 15:

- JKJ Electric Inc: 12671 S. Apache Parkway, Topock; electric to shed

- Jim Baldwin Roofing Inc: 8020 S. Aspen Drive, Mohave Valley; re-roof & garage

- Bertrand Willard & Bunkers Anita: Topock; gas line (propane line only)

- Bressler William L: 4429 N. Eagle Drive, Kingman; convert water heater from gas to elec.

- Castro Juan C: 5206 Burro Drive, Golden Valley; upgrade panel to 100 AMP to relocate power pole

- Griffith Brian G: 8867 S. Mountain View Road, Mohave Valley; electrical repair

- Devault Electric LLC: 3825 N. Mobile Road, Golden Valley; electrical upgrade to 200 AMP

- Stoneking Wallace E & Susan: Golden Valley; partial demo of S/F/R to allow engineer to see scope of work for concurrent remodel

The City of Kingman issued the following permits for the week ending April 15:

- Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 3326 North Lomalai Street; new SFR; $7,704.28

- Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 3309 North Diamond Street; new SFR; $7,704.28

- Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 3293 North Diamond Street; new SFRl $7,704.28

- Canyon State Enterprises LLC: 3285 North Diamond Street; new SFR; $7,704.28

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3268 Cherri Ave.; new SFR; $7,956.56

- Aquatic Pools & Landscape, LLC: 3306 Vitobello Way; pool; $1,512.64

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending April 15:

- Asia Seafood Shanghai: 4120 Stockton Hill Road; restaurant- full service

- CBE Adventure Inc: 3880 Stockton Hill Road Suite 103; mailbox rental/shipping

- Desert Property Inspection Services LLC: 1308 Stockton Hill Road A127; home inspection service

- Route 66 Axe Throwing LLC: 121 E. Beale Street; entertainment

- A.R.M. Construction: 4696 N. Old Ranch Lane; contractor

- Schuster Arts and Crafts: 7803 E. Pioneer Drive; arts & crafts

- Taylor’s Landscaping: 2112 Railroad Street; landscaping/lawn care

- Kakuolakino: 3338 Harrison Street #35; educational services

- Bradley’s Plumbing Repair & Service: 4450 N. Sierra Road; contractor

- Jam’n Fun Enterprises, LLC: 8677 E. California Drive; ice cream

- Hair Spa: 3133 N. Stockton Hill Road; beauty shop

- New Beginnings Massage Therapy: 4255 Stockton Hill Road #5; massage

- NuTone: 3174 W. Post Road; contractor