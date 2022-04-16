Diet Tip: I don’t think I can!

Do you lack the self confidence that you need to lose weight?

Trying to lose weight and reaching your goal can certainly help improve self-confidence. If you have low self-esteem, you may find yourself overwhelmed with challenges. Feeling good about yourself when you’re not happy with your weight can be difficult. Some of the following suggestions may help boost your self- esteem:

Like yourself: Tell yourself that you respect and value who you are, no matter what your weight is. That also means that you must do things that make you proud of yourself. Changing your eating habits can go a long way. Did you know there are several components of oats that are nutritious and beneficial to one’s health? One component is fiber. Oats are the best source of soluble fiber called beta glucan. This fiber helps lower total and LDL cholesterol, which will help keep your heart healthy. Oat fiber also has been found to help control blood sugar levels and may help reduce high blood pressure. Other components are the phytochemicals that help reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants found in oats may help relax blood vessels and maintain blood flow. Oat bran and oatmeal are good sources of thiamine, magnesium and iron, which are good for healthy nerves and muscles, and iron is essential for healthy blood. Live your life: You don’t have to put off taking a vacation, achieving higher education or buying a new outfit. Know that you can look good now! You can dress up, get your hair done, etc. to look and feel great now. Look at your achievements: Focus on your accomplishments, skills and talents. Be active: Studies show that people who are more active generally have better self-esteem. You may be thinking I don’t have time for that. You may have to try a different strategy. For example, try waking up a half-hour earlier than normal. Then you can take a walk, do some sit-ups, lift weights, etc., and complete your 30 minutes of physical activity all before you shower and start your day.

Boosting your metabolism first thing in the morning can keep your energy level high throughout the day and boost your level of motivation. Think about how good you’ll feel each day, knowing what you’ve accomplished. An extra half-hour in the morning for exercise can help reduce stress and handle challenging events. You’ll also be less apt to skip your exercise session since you don’t normally schedule anything else a half-hour before waking up.

If you like yourself, you will want to take care of your body and mind. Taking measures to improve your self-esteem can improve your chances for success.

