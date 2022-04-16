OFFERS
Obituary | Athalie Harriet Jayne (Verbryck)

Originally Published: April 16, 2022 6:42 p.m.

Athalie Harriet Jayne (Verbryck), age 90, of Kingman, Arizona passed away March 31, 2022, of natural causes. My mom, known as “Shortie” (yes she was short at 5’ 4” but got the nickname due to the other tall family members), was born on May 9, 1931, to the late Sigler and Mina Verbryck (Blemle) of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.

Shortie was proud of being a majorette in high school. She kept her baton and let me play with it as a child, but I never learned to twirl and toss it like she could. Growing up, she was the stay-at-home mom, the nucleus of the family, the one who made us laugh, fixed the most delicious meals and desserts everyday, along with my dad, and made our lives warm, safe, happy and special. She was very “artsy.” I always got an A when she helped me with my art projects.

Her and my dad loved to travel when they were younger. They discovered Kingman, fell in love with the area and retired there after having lived in Mesa, Arizona since the late 1950’s. Shortie’s passion was animals and she volunteered in Kingman at the Pet Smart, helping adopt dogs to forever homes for 12 years. She enjoyed baking for her neighbors and friends and was especially known for her ginger snap cookies. She will be remembered for her humor, gift of gab, quick wit, love of nature and a cup of coffee always at hand. I am forever grateful to my cousin, Debbie Poulson and her husband, Kenny Poulson, and family for their help and kindness during my mom’s life, especially her last days.

Athalie is survived by her daughter Sandra Girdler and her granddaughter Sydney Parker of Columbia, South Carolina; sister-in-laws: Nancy Bennett of Laceyville, Pennsylvania; Joan Jayne of Sun City Center, Florida; and her beloved faithful dog, Sasha, a shih tzu mix.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Galen Jayne, her son Dean Jayne; and her siblings – Shirley Elston, Harry Verbryck and Paul Verbryck.

To share a memory of Shortie or send condolences to the family please visit springerturner.com and post to her tribute wall.

Burial will be in Salina, Utah in the Pioneer Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Homes of Richfield and Salina, Utah.

