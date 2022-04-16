Obituary | Pastor William E. Godfrey

Pastor William E. Godfrey, 86, went to his heavenly home Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He frequently wore Cubs shirts or clergy robes, and, on more than one occasion, both!

He was a lifelong tease to his family, beginning with mother and father (Ruth and John Godfrey, deceased) and sisters, Mary Ann (deceased) and Joan.

After graduating from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in 1962, “Art” was a loving husband to Marilyn (deceased) for just shy of 44 years and a Lutheran pastor, notably serving in Nodine, Minnesota; La Habra Heights and North Hollywood in Calfornia; Kingman, Arizona; and Crete, Illinois.

He served at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Kingman throughout the 1990s. He is remembered as a fun-loving father to children James, Jon, Betsy (Zach) Nikolai and David (Ileana), along with granddaughter Yvonne (Tom) Roesel. He was a Papa who always got a kick out of grandsons Andrew and Luke Nikolai.

A memorial service is scheduled Monday, June 27, at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow at Zion Lutheran Church in Crete, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the WLS Scholarship Fund and welcomes correspondence c/o Yvonne Roesel, P.O. Box 531122, Henderson, NV, 89053.