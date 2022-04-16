Obituary | Wanda Ellen Koger Faylor

Wanda Ellen Koger Faylor was a long-time Kingman resident, caring mother, sister, daughter and friend. She left this world on March 31, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.



Wanda was born to William Koger and Mary DeLois Dollarhide on Jan. 4, 1953. She was a proud mom to her daughters Tami Chastain Nelson and Kristyne Chastain Stahlman.



She held her lifelong career with the Mohave County Assessor’s Office. She loved her job and proudly retired after 30 years. She greatly enjoyed spending quiet time in her kitchen cooking for others but her favorite pastime was relaxing with her beloved pets, including any stray that came her way.



Her life was full of love from her daughters and their spouses Aaron and Glenn, along with her four grandchildren: Katie, Hayden, Addyson and Grayson.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Kelly Gilliam Ziem; her Aunt Gloria Bolles, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to the Mohave County Humane Society on her behalf. A private service will be held with her daughters and their families.