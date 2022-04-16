OFFERS
Rants and Raves | April 17, 2022

Originally Published: April 16, 2022 5:58 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mohave County Fairgrounds to host inaugual Spring Carnival April 14-16 – Easter week used to be reserved for Maudy Thursday, Good Friday and Sunday church services. Obviously, our God founding things seems to be over.

In my humble opinion nuclear annihilation of humanity is preferable than living in the world we are now in and heading towards. Freedom is a concept from the past. Phones are our chains now; corporations are our lords. You’re a slave!

Anyone still hoping for a Trump presidency is anti-American and anti-democracy.

