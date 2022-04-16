Ursenback helps county grow

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s Economic Director is constantly on the go. Fortunately, it’s been that way most of her life as the daughter of an Air Force master sergeant moving over 50 times as the need demanded. Now, although Tami Ursenbach is planted somewhat firmly in Mohave County, the job keeps her going constantly.

Ursenbach was fortunate enough to have worthy, successful mentors who encouraged and trained her to become a Business Consultant. Most of the companies were medical offices and small businesses, as well as general contractors and developers. Her advice not only analyzed services, marketing, and finances, but, she went well beyond that and discussed layout and colors of offices, staff, internal and external processes, cost of products and services, future services/products and how to expand. Later, she started an entertainment consulting company with over 550 entertainers in California setting them up for school and non-profit events, movie studios, corporate events, churches, fund raisers, weddings, and intimate parties in Beverly Hills and Hollywood. It all depended on the budget.

After relocating from Southern California, Ursenbach worked in both Utah and Idaho, focusing on human resources, sales and marketing. This entrepreneurial ability in marketing and sales prepared her for a career in economic development. She became Economic Development Director for two counties in Idaho commencing a new career.

Ursenbach says she loves her relatively new position as the county’s Economic Development Director, saying “it’s exciting, rewarding, and fun.” The challenges of bringing a new business to the county requires a total commitment working with companies to encourage them to relocate. She points out, “I found the best way to engage and get people interested in relocating is to get to know them personally. What is important to them? How will relocation benefit their company? How will it affect their families? “This “Getting to Know You” approach has been highly successful. Ursenbach talks to them, finds out their real needs and a visit is then scheduled. She makes certain to introduce them to the people in the community who can build on the relationship. By doing that, she has had people not even looking to relocate their business, decide it is now time to expand. In Mohave County, using this technique has brought several new companies and hundreds of new jobs.



Ursenbach reveals that “Business retention and expansion (BR&E) is a vital part of any successful economic developer. Many people do not trust government. By staying in contact with the businesses, when the companies are ready, my office is able to offer resources to support business needs.” Over her years in economic development, she says, “I have been able to bring over a billion dollars in capital investments into multiple communities, saved hundreds of jobs and created thousands of new jobs.”

Ursenbach has been working hard on a new economic development website, which should be online within the next couple of weeks. She’s also starting a county wide strategic planning session next month. By breaking the county down into smaller areas, she can zero in on current needs and how each community wants to grow. She is working on recruiting developers to build housing and working with Community Services and Mohave Community College to create programs to train a workforce from local and new residents.



This mother of 6, grandmother of 15, and great grandmother of 1 has no plans of slowing down in her demanding position that takes her literally to every area of the vast county. She says, “I work for the whole county. it doesn’t matter how large or small. If you are looking to start a business, expand your company, or even need help, I’m here for exactly that reason.”

(This is the fourth in a series of “Know Your County” profiles by Mohave County Communications)