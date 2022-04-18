After 3 days, Phoenix police officer shooting suspect found

PHOENIX - A suspect in the shooting of a Phoenix police officer and the subject of a manhunt for more than three days has been arrested.

Authorities say 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan was found Sunday at a rental property in Scottsdale after receiving a tip from the public.

Police spent several hours negotiating with him to surrender. Cowan was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m.

Phoenix police Sgt. Andy Williams says Cowan still had gunshot wounds from Thursday's shootout with the injured officer. Once he gets treated for those, he will be booked on several charges.

Investigators believe several people helped Cowan hide from authorities. They have arrested 33-year-old Nicole Montalbano for aiding and abetting him. It was not immediately known Monday if she had an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Phoenix police officers were speaking with Cowan’s girlfriend at a gas station Thursday regarding her domestic violence call when he arrived in his car.

An officer was approaching Cowan when he shot her from inside his vehicle, police said. Another officer returned fire as Cowan continued shooting before fleeing the scene.

The wounded officer is continuing to recover in the hospital.

Cowan became the subject of an intense search by police and FBI. A $35,000 reward was issued for any information leading to his arrest.