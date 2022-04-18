OFFERS
Fire warning, wind advisory Tuesday, April 18 for Kingman area

Originally Published: April 18, 2022 10:19 a.m.

KINGMAN – The first Red Flag Fire Warning of the year has been posted for the Kingman area with dry and windy conditions coupled with low humidity expected on Tuesday, April 19.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas issued the warning for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph. Humidity readings will range from 5% to 12%.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the Weather Service wrote in the warning.

A wind advisory is also in effect for the same hours on Tuesday. The Weather Service warns of patchy, blowing dust in the region.

Warm weather also contributes to fire danger, and the high temperature is expected to reach 84 degrees on Tuesday.

For the rest of the week, expect highs of 77 and 78 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, with lows in the low 50s.

Temperatures are expected to cool on Friday with a high of just 67 degrees.

